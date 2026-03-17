'Dhurandhar 2' advance booking: Ranveer Singh's film prompts Maratha Mandir to shift DDLJ shows from March 18, total pre-sales at over ₹130 crore

Ranveer Singh's upcoming Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 is all the rage among cinephiles and moviegoers both in India and abroad. The film's almost 4-hour-long duration has not daunted moviegoers and cinephiles at all.

To accommodate the length of the film, Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir decided to shift the timings of the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) from 11:30 am to 10:00 am from March 18 onwards.

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With this adjustment, the theatre can screen three full shows of Dhurandhar 2 at 01:15 pm, 05:30 pm, and 09:45 pm, according to a report in entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama. While timings were adjusted for Animal and Pushpa 2, moving the famous DDLJ screening is a first for the iconic single-screen theatre.

Theatres in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad have opened bookings for shows as early as 02:00 am on Thursday. Theatres like MovieMax Sion in Mumbai and MovieMax Wonder Mall in Thane have screenings of the film from as early as 02:15 am and 05:30 am. Several multiplexes in Pune and Ahmedabad have added round-the-clock screenings for the movie, with many more expected to follow suit.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking for March 18, 19

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For the paid previews on March 18, the film sold tickets worth ₹40.54 crore. For its first day shows, advance sales have topped ₹29.04 crore, with around 4.7 lakh tickets sold across more than 15,000 shows, Sacnilk reported.

The states that contributed a lion's share to the film's terrific bookings in India on its first day include Maharashtra (₹7.57 crore), Delhi (₹4.57 crore), Karnataka (₹4.49 crore), Gujarat (₹1.1 crore), Telangana (₹1.81 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹1.17 crore), and West Bengal (₹1.14 crore).

Regions that saw the highest booking for the first day are Mumbai (₹4.66 crore), Delhi-NCR (₹4.22 crore), Pune (₹1.66 crore), Bengaluru (₹3.8 crore), Hyderabad (₹1.33 crore) and Kolkata (₹85.19 lakh). *

At the overseas box office, the film logged total pre-sales worth ₹60 crore for the opening weekend, taking the combined total pre-sales to more than ₹130 crore.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan under the alias of Hamza Ali Mazari. The film delves deeper into the Karachi underworld, with Hamza aiming to dismantle the terror network led by Major Iqbal.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.

* - India booking numbers include block seats