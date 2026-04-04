'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 16: Ranveer Singh's film crosses ₹1,500 crore worldwide, fastest Indian film to do so

Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, is not just surviving at the box office; it is dominating it. Boosted by strong word-of-mouth, mass appeal, and repeat value, it has dominated both domestic and international markets.

At the international box office, the film has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark within 16 days of its release. The spy thriller has raked in a total of ₹1,523.58 crore so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Dhurandhar 2 is only the fourth Indian film to reach this elite club, joining the likes of Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2. It is also the fastest film to hit the ₹1,500 crore mark, beating Dangal's 30-day timeline and Baahubali's 20-day earnings.

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Besides this, it is also the first Bollywood film ever to sell 15 million tickets on BookMyShow.

Back home, the film has neared the ₹1,000 crore milestone as of its third Friday. Dhurandhar 2 made a total of ₹674.17 crore in its first week.

The film further went on to mint ₹41.75 crore on its second Friday, ₹62.85 crore on its second Saturday, ₹68.10 crore on its second Sunday, ₹25.30 crore on its second Monday, ₹27.25 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹20.10 crore on its second Wednesday, ₹18.30 crore on its third Thursday, and around ₹21.55 crore on its third Friday.

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With this, Dhurandhar 2's total India collection reached ₹959.37 crore as of its 16th day, translating into gross earnings of ₹1,148.58 crore. The film has crossed the lifetime earnings of KGF Chapter 2 (₹859.70 crore), Dhurandhar (₹840.20 crore), RRR (₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (₹646.31 crore) and Jawan (₹640.25 crore).

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Karachi's underworld and political corridors and is working to dismantle a terror network with India as its target.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Udaybir Sandhu, Danish Pandor, Manav Gohil, and Bimal Oberoi in significant roles.

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