Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster crosses ₹1,600 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed a major milestone at the Indian box office, becoming only the third film to breach the ₹1,000 crore net mark domestically. On its 18th day, the Ranveer Singh-led sequel continued its strong run, pushing its earnings into record territory.

Overseas performance remained steady, with the film adding ₹7 crore on Day 18. Its total overseas gross now stands at ₹392.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross has reached ₹1,605.74 crore, keeping the film firmly among the top global performers.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film added ₹28.75 crore net on Day 18 across 14,229 shows. This took its India gross collections to ₹1,213.74 crore, while total India net collections climbed to ₹1,013.77 crore.

In terms of milestones, Dhurandhar 2 has joined an elite club. It reached the ₹1,000 crore net mark in 18 days, placing it behind Pushpa 2, which achieved the feat in 16 days, and ahead of Baahubali 2, which took around 30–31 days.

The Hindi version continues to drive the film’s collections. On Day 18, it contributed ₹27.25 crore net with 34% occupancy across 13,140 shows. The Telugu version followed with ₹75 lakh at 28% occupancy from 522 shows. The Tamil dubbed version added ₹50 lakh with 31.0% occupancy across 374 shows. The Kannada version brought in ₹20 lakh at 24% occupancy from 127 shows, while the Malayalam version recorded ₹5 lakh with 32% occupancy across 66 shows.

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The sequel has also set multiple benchmarks during its run. It became the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹500 crore, achieving the mark in just six days. It went on to become the first Indian film to cross ₹850 crore and ₹900 crore net in a single language, with the Hindi version alone now exceeding ₹900 crore domestically.

Globally, the film has crossed ₹1,500 crore, entering the top tier of Indian box office performers. In North America, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film, becoming the first to cross the $25 million mark and surpassing the previous record held by Baahubali 2 ($20.85 million).

The film, which also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, has also crossed 15 million ticket sales on BookMyShow, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve this milestone.