'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh's film sees its first major fall, Virushka react

The party had to slow down some time. After breaking records at the box office for more than 2 weeks, Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has seen its first major fall at the Indian ticket counters.

Is this a warning sign or just weekend fatigue? The film's daily collections on its third Monday saw a drop of 65.2 per cent. Dhurandhar 2 made ₹674.14 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Further, it went on to make ₹21.55 crore on its third Friday, ₹25.65 crore on its third Saturday, ₹28.75 crore on its third Sunday, and ₹10 crore on its third Monday. With this, the film's total India net collection reached ₹1,023.77 crore, translating into net collections of ₹1,225.72 crore.

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in ₹1,622.72 crore so far. Even as the numbers dipped on its 19th day, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their takes on the film.

Reacting to the film, Anushka Sharma praised the film's grand scale, immersive storytelling and director Aditya Dhar's conviction in creating a nearly 4-hour narrative. She also backed Ranveer Singh for seizing a "once-in-a-lifetime character" and delivering a "flawless performance.

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Anushka Sharma on Dhurandhar 2

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Calling Dhurandhar 2 "an emotionally gripping experience," Virat Kohli said that the film held his attention for nearly 4 hours. Kohli said that he "didn't flinch even once".

Virat Kohli on Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar responded to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's praise. He responded to Anushka, saying, "This is truly overwheling coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much, Anushka."

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He added that such praise only pushes him and his team to aim higher, tell stories with honesty, heart and purpose, and continue striving to create something that truly moves people.

Reacting to Virat's remark, Dhar wrote, “Can’t believe this is happening. Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your Under-19 World Cup days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the official sequel of the 2025 film Dhurandhar. The film focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian undercover agent who is on a high-stakes mission to dismantle the terror networks in Pakistan that are working against India.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.