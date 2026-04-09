Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh-led film's daily biz falls below ₹10 crore; Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch the film

'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh-led film's daily biz falls below ₹10 crore; Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch the film

The film's daily collections saw a 21.8 per cent drop on its third Wednesday.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 9, 2026 9:48 AM IST
'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh-led film's daily biz falls below ₹10 crore; Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch the filmBox Office Update: Dhurandhar 2's daily collections fall below ₹10 cr for first time

After smashing box office records ever since its theatrical release, Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has seen a steep fall in its daily box office business on the 21st day. The film's daily collections saw a 21.8 per cent drop on its third Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2's collections stood at ₹674.17 crore in its first week and at ₹263.65 crore in its second week. It further minted ₹21.55 crore on its third Friday, ₹25.65 crore on its third Saturday, ₹28.25 crore on its third Sunday, ₹10 crore on its third Monday, ₹10.10 crore on its third Tuesday, and ₹7.90 crore on its third Wednesday. 

DON'T MISS | Why Dhurandhar felt like a breath of fresh air for Indian audiences

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹1,041.27 crore, translating into a gross box office collection of ₹1,246.27 crore. As of Wednesday, the film's worldwide box office collection stands at ₹1,653.67 crore. 

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Prabhas and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were spotted watching Dhurandhar 2 in Allu Cinemas. 

Advertisement
Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were spotted watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge at Allu Cinemas.
by u/WolfAffectionatefk in BollyBlindsNGossip

DON'T MISS | Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone-starrer Raaka's first look out. Redditors share their takes

Moreover, actor Ameesha Patel reacted to stand-up comic Zakir Khan's comments about Bollywood being dumbfounded by Dhurandhar 2's resounding success. 

Patel, known for her roles in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, asked Zakir not to spread negativity, as Bollywood has valued and respected the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller. 

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the official sequel to the 2025 blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar. The movie is centred around Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian covert operative who is on a mission to dismantle terror networks which are targeting India. 

Advertisement

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil in pivotal roles. 

Published on: Apr 9, 2026 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today