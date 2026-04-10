'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh's eyes ₹1,700 crore worldwide; Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anurag Kashyap react

Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, is all the rage at the box office ever since it released in theatres. What started as a high-stakes gamble has now turned into one of Bollywood's most unstoppable box office runs of the decade.

Advertisement

As of its 22nd day, the film is now eyeing the ₹1,700 crore mark worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Back home, the film has held its ground at the ticket counters even as its daily collections saw a drop of 9.5 per cent on Thursday. Dhurandhar 2 made a total of ₹674.17 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second week.

DON'T MISS | Weekend OTT releases: The Boys S5, Euphoria S3, O'Romeo & more on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

The film further raked in ₹21.55 crore on its third Friday, ₹25.65 crore on its third Saturday, ₹28.25 crore on its third Sunday, ₹10 crore on its third Monday, ₹10.10 crore on its third Tuesday, ₹7.90 crore on its third Wednesday, and ₹7.15 crore on its third Thursday.

Advertisement

With this, the film's total India net collection reached ₹1,048.42 crore, translating into a gross domestic collection of ₹1,255.23 crore.

And now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Anurag Kashyap have reacted to the film's success at the ticket counters.

Vanga, known for films such as Kabir Singh and Animal, was spotted attending a screening of the film with Telugu superstar Prabhas.

In a post on X, Vanga wrote, "Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times."

He also backed Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh in his post.

Advertisement

Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock.

Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda...... strange times.… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 9, 2026

Aditya Dhar replied to Vanga's post and said, "I genuinely love the way you stand your ground and give it back when it matters. There's a real honesty and belief in that, and it's something I truly respect (sic)."

Moreover, Anurag Kashyap praised Ranveer for his commitment while recalling an incident that took place during the shooting of Lootera.

In an interaction with Miss Malini, Kashyap said, "We are hearing stories about Dhurandhar and how he and Arjun Rampal injured and hurt each other. So, that's how far they went for the role, and the film got amazing numbers, right? But Ranveer Singh, in his second film Lootera, when he gets shot in the climax, to feel that right feeling, he took a clip without telling anyone and clipped himself on the stomach."