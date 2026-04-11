'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh's film earns its lowest yet, time running out before Bhoot Bangla?

Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has recorded its weakest single-day collection ever since its release on its 23rd day at the box office. The film, which opened on a robust note and showed solid grip through its first two weekends, is now following the typical trajectory of big-budget Bollywood actioners in their end-of-run theatrical phase.

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While Dhurandhar 2's lifetime total continues to build, the daily additions are now minimal. The film minted ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263.65 crore in its second week and ₹110.60 crore in its third week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Aditya Dhar-directorial further saw a drop of 6.3 per cent in its daily collections on its fourth Friday and went on to collect ₹6.70 crore, taking the film's total India net collection to ₹1,055.12 crore, i.e., total domestic gross box office collection of ₹1,263.26 crore.

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At the overseas box office, the film has raked in ₹408 crore so far. With this, the film's total worldwide box office earnings stand at ₹1,671.26 crore.

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With only six days of a clear box office run left, the film faces stiff competition as Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, begins paid previews on April 16. The film's trailer was released last week to mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers alike.

"It's a case of too much nostalgia and too little laughter, at least in the trailer. That said, Priyadarshan has a knack for making you feel like you've seen it all, only to flip the narrative on the big screen. His films often carry emotional and dramatic twists that reshape your understanding of the story. Bhooth Bangla might just be saving its real game for later," India Today's review of the trailer read.

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Reddit users, on the other hand, said that the trailer felt lacking, with some feeling that the comedy felt forced.

"It could've been executed better...the relatability is taking a toll because of high-quality, the framing, unnecessary background sounds to sound funny and over-the-top polishing," a user commented.

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A second user wrote, "I am only interested in the horror part of this movie. Comedy is an underwhelming aspect of this film, through the trailer, I feel. Let's see when it comes out. Bungalow backstory could be interesting."

"Most of the punchlines are recycled from his previous movies and compiled into this; none of them looks natural or free-flowing," a third user commented.

Another user wrote, "Not a single joke is landing, and how much nostalgia bait are they gonna do with this one? This is looking like a YouTube skit at best."