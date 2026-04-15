'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh's film nears ₹1,750 crore worldwide, Bhooth Bangla logs tepid advance booking

Dhurandhar 2 box office: Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has been a rage at the box office ever since it released. As of its 27th day, the film has neared the ₹1,750 crore milestone at the ticket counters.

Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263,65 crore in its second week, and ₹110.60 crore in its third week, according to industry portal Sacnilk. It further made ₹7 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹13.50 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹14.50 crore on its fourth Sunday, ₹5.20 crore on its fourth Monday, and ₹7.05 crore on its fourth Tuesday.

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With this, the film's total India net collection stands at ₹1,095.67 crore, translating into a total domestic gross collection of ₹1,311.68 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has minted a total of ₹416.25 crore overseas so far, taking its total worldwide box office collection to ₹1,727.93 crore.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for films like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, shared his take on watching Dhurandhar. He confessed that he loved watching Aditya Dhar's blockbuster despite it not being a family film.

He told SCREEN Spotlight, “As a filmmaker, whatever’s good is good. I think Dhurandhar is a perfect picture after Sholay. Every character is so well done. Hats off to Aditya.” Previously, actor Rakesh Bedi also called Dhurandhar a "perfect ensemble" after Ramesh Sippy's 1975 magnum opus Sholay.

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Dhurandhar 2's run at the box office is unlikely to be impacted by the release of Akshay Kumar- led horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. Bhooth Bangla has logged a tepid advance booking for its day 1 shows so far.

The film sold tickets worth ₹14 lakh without block seats and around ₹39.71 lakh with block seats. Top contributors to the film's advance booking are Gujarat (₹9.73 lakh), Delhi (₹6.19 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (₹5.75 lakh), Maharashtra (₹5.16 lakh), and Rajasthan (₹3.96 lakh).

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian covert operative who is on a mission to dismantle a terror network headed by Major Iqbal with India in its crosshairs. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.