'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh's film tops ₹1,000 crore worldwide, will it top Pathaan soon?

Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting the box office rulebook — and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. With Ranveer Singh leading the charge, the film has stormed past the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide in just seven days, sparking one big question: is Pathaan next in its sights?

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As the numbers keep climbing and buzz intensifies, all eyes are now on whether this blockbuster can pull off the unthinkable.

The film is likely to cross the lifetime box office earnings of Kalki: 2898 AD in a few hours. The Prabhas-starrer actioner made a total of ₹1,042.25 crore during its lifetime run at the worldwide box office.

It is expected to soon top the lifetime worldwide box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which made ₹1,055 crore. The next milestone for the film could be another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which made ₹1,160 crore worldwide.

By crossing ₹1,000 crore in just 7 days, Dhurandhar 2 has already joined the likes of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, Prabhas-led Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 as the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore globally.

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Notably, the first part of Dhurandhar took 21-22 days to cross the coveted ₹1,000 crore milestone worldwide.

Fastest Indian movies to gross ₹1,000 crore worldwide

Movie No. of days taken to reach ₹1,000 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule 6 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 7 (running) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 10 RRR 16 KGF: Chapter 2 18 Dhurandhar 21-22

At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed ₹600 crore despite a dip of around 15.7 per cent in its daily collections. The film made 43 crore from its paid previews, ₹102.55 crore on its first day, ₹80.72 crore on its second day, ₹113 crore on its third day, ₹114.85 crore on its fourth day, ₹65 crore on its fifth day, ₹56.60 crore on its sixth day, and around ₹47.70 crore on its seventh day.

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With this, Dhurandhar 2 raked in a total of ₹623.42 crore within its first week at the Indian box office. In terms of gross domestic box office collections, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected ₹744.58 crore so far.

At the overseas box office, the film collected ₹11.92 crore on its seventh day, taking its total collection to ₹261.92 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge focuses on a set of events after the events of the first instalment, Dhurandhar, and continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who is at the centre of a high-stakes intelligence operation in Pakistan. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film focuses on Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Manav Gohil in significant roles.