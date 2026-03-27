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'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh's film cruises past SRK's Pathaan with swag, Jawan next?

'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh's film cruises past SRK's Pathaan with swag, Jawan next?

Is there any stopping this juggernaut, or are we looking at the new king of the 1000-crore club? Find out here

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 27, 2026 9:41 AM IST
'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh's film cruises past SRK's Pathaan with swag, Jawan next?Box Office Update: Dhurandhar 2 smashes Pathaan in style, is it going for Jawan next?

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all the rage at the box office ever since its release. The film hasn't just maintained its stronghold at the ticket counters but outpaced the 2023 film Pathaan, which was considered Shah Rukh Khan's comeback after a 4-year-long hiatus following Zero. 

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Is there any stopping this juggernaut, or are we looking at the new king of the 1000-crore club?

By its eighth day, the film achieved the unthinkable by surpassing the lifetime worldwide collections of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Dhurandhar 2 grossed a total of ₹1,067.24 crore worldwide on its second Thursday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 

DON'T MISS | Aditya Dhar net worth: From ‘stolen scripts’ to ₹2000 crore success with just two films; all about the Dhurandhar director

Pathaan, on the other hand, raked in a total of ₹1,055 crore during its lifetime run globally. After this, the film is now eyeing the lifetime worldwide box office earnings of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. 

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During its run at the worldwide box office, Jawan made a total of ₹1,160 crore. KGF: 2, on the other hand, made a total of ₹1,215 crore at the global box office. 

Back home, the film has neared the ₹700 crore milestone after its daily collections saw a slight growth on Thursday.

Dhurandhar 2 made a total of ₹624.47 crore in its first week and went on to make ₹49.70 crore on its eighth day, taking its total India net collection to ₹674.17 crore and gross domestic collection to ₹805.32 crore. 

The film has grossed a total of ₹261.32 crore at the overseas box office so far. 

DON'T MISS | 'Bachcha hai tu mera': From Delhi Police to BookMyShow, brands jump on Dhurandhar wave with witty campaigns

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List of records broken by Dhurandhar 2

The film has smashed multiple records ever since its theatrical release. These include: 

  • Biggest paid previews, biggest opening day in Hindi, biggest second day in a single language and biggest third day in a single language in the Indian language
  • Biggest fourth day, biggest extended opening weekend for a Bollywood movie worldwide
  • Biggest extended opening weekend for a Bollywood film in India
  • Biggest opening weekend without a Gulf release
  • Biggest first week ever in a single language release at the Indian box office
  • Fastest Bollywood film ever to cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide
  • Only Indian film series to cross ₹1,000 crore with each film at the worldwide box office
  • Highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 at the domestic, overseas and worldwide box office

Meanwhile, the film got a shoutout from Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who highlighted the use of "vintage songs" in the film and appreciated Aditya Dhar's conviction and craft. 

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge is absolutely fantastic! Loved every bit of it. @RanveerOfficial is brilliant, and the music by @shashwatology, especially the use of vintage songs, leaves a lasting impact. Huge respect to @AdityaDharFilms for his conviction and craft. The lengths a soldier goes for patriotism makes the soul of the film. Congratulations to the entire team #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge (sic)," he wrote on X. 

Published on: Mar 27, 2026 9:41 AM IST
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