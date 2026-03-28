'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh's film to beat SRK's Jawan soon, Karan Johar reacts

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been ruling the box office ever since it released in theatres. The film has crossed ₹1,100 crore at the worldwide box office within just 9 days of its release.

As of its second Friday, Dhurandhar 2 has neared the lifetime worldwide box office earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Jawan. Dhurandhar 2 has raked in a total of ₹1,128.99 crore so far at the worldwide box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Jawan, on the other hand, made a total of ₹1,160 crore during its lifetime run at the worldwide box office. Back home, the film cruised past the ₹700 crore milestone despite a 16.4 per cent drop in its daily earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 made ₹624.47 crore in its first week and went on to rake in ₹49.70 crore on its second Thursday and ₹41.55 crore on its second Friday. With this, the film's total India net collections stand at ₹715.72 crore, taking its gross collections to ₹854.99 crore.

Meanwhile, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar called Dhurandhar 2 Ranveer Singh's "career best work" in an Instagram post. He backed the film for the "humanisation and layered backstory" of the main antagonist.

"The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep-rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart-wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…. The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft," he said.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar and focuses on the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld, while also focusing on his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who transforms into an undercover operative.

Besides Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.