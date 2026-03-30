Dhurandhar 2 box office day 11: Sequel beats own record, crosses ₹1,350 cr; challenges Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in India within 11 days of release, setting a new benchmark for Hindi cinema and emerging as one of the fastest films to reach the milestone.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹57.25 crore net on Sunday, taking its total India net to ₹846.87 crore and India gross to ₹1,011.95 crore. With an overseas gross of ₹350 crore, the film’s worldwide collection now stands at ₹1,361.95 crore.

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With this, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of the first Dhurandhar film, which stood at ₹1,307 crore, making it the highest-earning Hindi film to date.

The film’s rapid surge has now put it within striking distance of Pushpa 2, which holds a lifetime worldwide collection of ₹1,742 crore, positioning Dhurandhar 2 as a strong contender to challenge that benchmark.

Strong second weekend momentum

The film’s second weekend has driven its record-breaking run. On its second Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹62.85 crore net across 18,820 screens, marking the highest second Saturday ever recorded for a Hindi film, according to Sacnilk.

That momentum carried into Sunday, pushing the film past the ₹1,000 crore domestic gross mark.

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Outpaces top blockbusters

In India, the film has already overtaken the lifetime collections of major releases including Jawan, Pathaan, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Kalki 2898 AD, consolidating its position at the top of the domestic box office.

Globally, it crossed the ₹1,300 crore mark within 11 days of release, underscoring its strong international performance.

Breaks long-standing US record

On Sunday, the film also surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the United States, ending a nine-year record of around $22 million.

The speed of this achievement stands out, with a record that held for nearly a decade being broken in just 11 days of release.