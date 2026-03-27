Dhurandhar 2: ‘Karachi villa’ in Ranveer Singh film is actually a grand home in Amritsar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong run at the global box office, drawing praise for its gripping storyline, high-octane action sequences, and grand visual scale. Among the film’s biggest talking points, however, are its lavish locations, with one particular mansion shown as a luxury Karachi residence turning out to be an ultra-premium villa located in Amritsar, Punjab.

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The revelation has sparked curiosity among fans after the architecture firm behind the property confirmed that the grand bungalow seen in the film is not in Pakistan, but in India.

The Karachi villa

In the movie, Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who rises to power in Lyari under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, is shown buying a sprawling villa for his wife Yalina. The house appears on screen as a high-end Karachi mansion, complete with grand arches, polished stone flooring, designer interiors, and expansive outdoor spaces.

However, the luxurious property is actually a private residence named Ananda, located in Amritsar. The project was designed by 23DC Architects, an Indian architecture and design studio known for high-end residential projects across Punjab as well as international locations such as Dubai, the United States, and Australia.

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The firm revealed the details through a social media post, sharing that the same villa featured in several key scenes of the film, including the lavish party sequence and emotional confrontations between the lead characters.

A luxury residence

According to the architects, the villa spans more than 16,000 square feet and was completed in 2024. The design blends modern architecture with traditional Indian elements, with a strong focus on open spaces, natural light, and landscaped courtyards.

The property features large glass openings, stone textures, and carefully planned gardens that create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor areas. Courtyards, open corridors, and green patches are integrated into the structure to give the house a spacious and elegant look, making it ideal for filming scenes that require a grand visual backdrop.

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Inside, the home includes marble staircases, wooden flooring, minimalist bedrooms, and large living areas overlooking a swimming pool. The outdoor section has a landscaped garden, seating spaces, and a fire-pit lounge, adding to the luxurious feel that suited the character of Hamza Ali Mazari in the film.

Why filmmakers chose the Amritsar villa

Film production teams often look for locations that offer scale, privacy, and flexibility for shooting, and the Amritsar villa provided all three. The property’s contemporary design combined with traditional detailing allowed it to pass off as an elite Karachi residence on screen convincingly.

The architects expressed delight at seeing their project featured in a major film, noting that the actors’ performances enhanced the visual impact of the house.

With Dhurandhar 2 continuing its successful theatrical run, the story behind this Amritsar villa shows how cinema often creates international worlds using locations much closer to home.