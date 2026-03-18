'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' box office prediction: Ranveer Singh film's preview shows to open at ₹35 crore, ₹100 crore likely on day 1

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to ignite a storm at the box office, sending cash registers ringing. The around 4-hour-long runtime of the film has not deterred cinephiles and moviegoers from booking their tickets one bit.

In terms of advance booking, Dhurandhar 2 is joining the likes of Avengers: End Game, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, Gadar 2, and Animal.

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According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie's preview shows, which will start from around 05:00 pm on Wednesday, are likely to make anywhere around ₹35-40 crore. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said in a post on X that the film is likely to make anywhere between ₹40-45 crore in its preview shows.

"BELIEVE IT OR FAINT (sic). Dhurandhar 2 is on an absolute rampage. Paid preview advance bookings have already hit ₹27 crore by 12 pm today. Final advance should cross ₹35 crore just for the premieres. ₹40-45 crore from paid previews firmly on the cards. Honestly... this is something we've never seen before," Kadel wrote.

On its first day, the film is likely to make more than ₹100 crore across its Hindi shows, including paid previews. The film is also expected to benefit from the Eid holiday weekend. In its opening week, the film is expected to make approximately ₹500 crore, Bollywood Hungama reported.

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Commenting on the craze around the film, Vishek Chauhan, the owner of Roopbani Cinema in Bihar's Purnia, told the entertainment portal, "Nevertheless, it’s the best advance we have had at par with Jawan (2023), Gadar 2 (2023) and Pushpa 2 (2024). However, it has not reached the level of Baahubali 2, which we had expected. Hopefully, once reports are out, we’ll see a jump. Maybe the pricing has played a part, or it could be the pre-Eid factor. Moreover, rumour mongering is at its peak due to the global tension, shortage of gas, etc. These factors may be holding people back."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar. The second instalment features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.