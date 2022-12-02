'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn film inches closer to Rs 250 cr-mark globally 

Drishyam 2 collection: Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer whodunit Drishyam 2 is unstoppable at the box office. Drishyam 2 raked in a total of Rs 232.45 crore in terms of worldwide gross collections. These numbers comprise Rs 194.62 crore (domestic box office gross collections) and Rs 37.83 crore (overseas box office gross collections), according to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Coming to net box office collections, the film has collected Rs 163.48 crore at the domestic box office as of Thursday. Of this, the film collected Rs 7.87 crore on Friday, Rs 14.05 crore on Saturday, Rs 17.32 crore on Sunday, Rs 5.44 crore on Monday, Rs 5.15 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.68 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 4.31 crore on Thursday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Abhishek Pathak directorial crossed Rs 75 crore on Day 4, Rs 100 crore on Day 7, Rs 125 crore on Day 9, and Rs 150 crore on day 12. Not only this, theatres and screens for the film also increased to 1,618 (74 theatres more than week 2) and 2,247 (200 screens more than week 2) respectively.

Drishyam 2 focuses on Vijay Salgaonkar who has opened a cinema hall but continues to run a cable network and stays in the same house with his wife Nandini and two daughters. The film is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, featuring Mohanlal, Meena, and Ansiba in leading roles, and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam directed by Nishikant Kamat.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in significant roles.

