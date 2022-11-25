'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn movie crosses Rs 100 crore mark, breaks 'The Kashmir Files’ record

Drishyam 2 collection: Ajay Devgn's latest venture Drishyam 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office on day 7. The movie has collected Rs 104.66 crore as of Wednesday. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 collected Rs 15.38 crore on Friday, Rs 21.59 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.17 crore on Sunday, Rs 11.87 crore, Rs 10.48 crore on Tuesday, Rs 9.55 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 8.62 crore on Thursday.

Adarsh tweeted, “Drishyam 2 is 100 NOT OUT… Packs a SOLID SCORE in Week 1… Terrific weekend, SUPER-STRONG weekdays… All eyes on Weekend 2… Friday Rs 15.38 cr, Saturday Rs 21.59 cr, Sunday Rs 27.17 cr, Monday Rs 11.87 cr, Tuesday Rs 10.48 cr, Wednesday Rs 9.55 cr, Thursday Rs 8.62 cr. Total: Rs 104.66 cr.”’

#Drishyam2 is 💯 NOT OUT… Packs a SOLID SCORE in Week 1… TERRIFIC weekend, SUPER-STRONG weekdays… All eyes on Weekend 2… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.62 cr. Total: ₹ 104.66 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1UhC9E6Uah — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2022

With these collections, Drishyam 2 has crossed the record set by the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Drishyam 2 entered the Rs 100 crore club within seven days of its release whereas The Kashmir Files took 8 days to achieve this feat. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi took 9 days and 13 days respectively to reach the Rs 100 crore club.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2’s collections till now have proven to be a godsend for Bollywood which has had the worst year so far. Bollywood has had several duds at the box office so far– Vikram Vedha, Anek, Samrat Prithviraj, Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, Dhaakad, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Thank God, Badhaai Do, Jhund, Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Rashtra Kavach Om, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2, Hit: The First Case, Ek Villain Returns and Shabaash Mithu.

The whodunit focuses on cable operator Vijay Salgaonkar, his wife Nandini, and daughters Anu and Anju, who are leading a more affluent life. Vijay is the owner of a cable company and a movie theatre and wants to produce his own movie. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, and Ishita Dutta in significant roles.

Also read: 'Drishyam 2' box office: Ajay Devgn film to surpass Rs 100 cr on day 7, to join 'The Kashmir Files', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Also read: 'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna film comes close to minting Rs 100 cr