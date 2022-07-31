Ek Villain Returns box office Day 2: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor-starrer film earns Rs 7.5 crore

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor-starrer "Ek Villain Returns" managed to raise around Rs 7.5 crore on Saturday at the domestic box office. The revenge drama movie had earned Rs 7.05 crore on the first day of its theatrical release in India, revealed makers on Saturday.

T-Series, a film production company, in a public statement, said, “Ek Villain Returns opens with a strong start at the box office, raking an impressive Rs 7.05 crore net on day one in India.”

According to movie critics and experts, the Mohit Suri-directed film was expected to grow a little better in terms of collection on its third day and is expected to see a 15 per cent jump in its Sunday collection.

The film’s collections managed to stay flat among the single screen theatres, whereas in the multiplexes it jumped 7 per cent.

The film has collected Rs 14.55 crore so far and is likely to cross the Rs 23 crore mark in its first weekend, say experts. Furthermore, the movie is predicted to earn around Rs 50 crore in its lifetime.

The film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which is a follow-up to the 2014’s ‘Ek Villain’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, also stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, produced the movie.

Interestingly, the weekend collection of the movie ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is most likely to be higher than the lifetime earnings of films like Jersey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.