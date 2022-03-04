Gangubai Kathiawadi box office: Alia Bhatt-starrer earns Rs 63.53 cr in 6 days

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi brought the audience back to the theatres after the third wave of the pandemic. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi, earned Rs 63.53 crore in six days, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



“#GangubaiKathiawadi Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr, Wed 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 63.53 cr. #India biz,” said Taran Adarsh, film critic.



Adarsh is optimistic that the movie will enter the Rs 100 crore-club if it continues its performance in the second week (and beyond). "If the film holds on strong levels in Weekend 2 and beyond, it will be the fourth Hindi film to hit Rs 100-crore mark after 'Sooryavanshi', '83' and the Hindi-version of 'Pushpa: The Rise'," he wrote.





#GangubaiKathiawadi stays rock-solid on Day 6… If the film holds on strong levels in Weekend 2 *and beyond*, it will be the fourth *#Hindi film* to hit ₹ 💯 cr, after #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #PushpaHindi [note: post pandemic times, Nett BOC]… Data in next tweet… pic.twitter.com/7qv8y8Bw34 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2022



The film might finish the week with approximately Rs 66-67 crore, according to BoxOfficeIndia.



The official account of Bhansali Productions also took to Twitter to announce the latest collection numbers.







Despite a 50 per cent occupancy cap in Maharashtra theatres, Bhansali's film managed to show an impressive performance at the box office.



On Sunday, the film witnessed a jump of Rs 15.3 crore, taking the tally to Rs 39.12 crore on Sunday. It made Rs 10.5 crore on day one, followed by Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday.



The weekday performance of the movie was Rs 8.19 crore on Monday, Rs 10.01 cr on Tuesday, and 6.21 cr on Wednesday.



The film is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', which features Bhatt as Gangubai - one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.



The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.