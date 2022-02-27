Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: Alia Bhatt film mints Rs 13.32 crore

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi continued to rock the domestic box office on the second day of its release. The film registered a 26.86 per cent jump in its earning over day 1 i.e. Friday. The film minted Rs 13.32 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25 and had earned Rs 10.5 crore in India on its opening day.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of a young woman, Gangubai, who ran brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura and is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Box Office Analyst Taran Adarsh stated that Gangubai Kathiawadi has witnessed "super growth" on Day 2. He explained on Twitter, that the film performed well in tier 2 cities where its day 1 gross was not too strong. "Tier-2 cities - which weren't too strong on Day 1 - join the party on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play," wrote Adrash.

He expects the film to register even greater numbers on day 3. The film minted Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday, taking its overall domestic gross to Rs 23.82 crore.

#GangubaiKathiawadi witnesses super growth on Day 2… Tier-2 cities - which weren’t too strong on Day 1 - join the party on Day 2… Strong word of mouth has come into play, hence expect bigger numbers on Day 3… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 23.82 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dPHq8cthI1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2022

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote that the film will receive a boost on Maha Shivratri which is on Tuesday, March 1. "#GangubaiKathiawadi biz will get a boost on #MahaShivratri [Tue; Day 5] and if it stays strong on Day 6 and 7, expect a big, fat total in *Week 1*… This, despite 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra, where it's performing best," wrote Adarsh.

#GangubaiKathiawadi biz will get a boost on #MahaShivratri [Tue; Day 5] and if it stays strong on Day 6 and 7, expect a big, fat total in *Week 1*… This, despite 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra, where it’s performing best. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2022

Bhatt portrays the role of Gangubai, who was the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is a biographical crime drama, is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

