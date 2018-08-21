Gold Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's movie makes Rs 74.25 crore

Akshay Kumar's latest offering, Gold, that released mid-week on Independence Day, narrates the story of the first Indian national hockey team to win gold at the 1948 Summer Olympics. The movie opened to houseful theatres on August 15, and wrapped up the opening day with earnings of Rs 25.25 crore. In fact, Gold registered the third highest-opening day business of the year, surpassed only by Sanju and Race 3. However, the collections saw a significant dip in the following days.

On the following day, Gold made Rs 8.10 crore, Rs 10.10 crore on Friday, Rs 12.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.55 crore on Sunday. It made Rs 71.30 crore in five days in India. On Monday, the movie is estimated to have earned Rs 3.75 crore, taking the total India business to Rs 74.25 crore. While the collections have slowed down, Akshay Kumar's movie has strong chances of recovering over the coming weekend.

Gold has received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising the movie's nationalistic fervour. However, some even pointed out that Gold does not show anything new, with a lot of the movie inspired by Lagaan and Chak De! India.

Reema Kagti's storytelling has been unanimously praised by critics, as is Mouni Roy, the fresh import from the small screen. Roy plays the character of the nagging Monobina, Tapan Das' wife. Das, played by Akshay Kumar is an eccentric, Bengali man whose dream in life is to bag the gold medal in hockey.

As India is newly independent and the Olympic games of 1948 are announced, Das does not fail to seize the opportunity. He goes on to bring together a rag-tag team of novice players and sets off in his mission to being home the gold medal.

Gold stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jatin Sarna along with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.