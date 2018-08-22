Gold Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's movie inches towards Rs 100 crore

Akshay Kumar's latest movie, Gold, that released on Independence Day was off to a great start. Although the collections dipped in the following days, Gold is likely to pick up in the upcoming week. It must be mentioned that Gold is clashing with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate that is also performing rather well on the box office. Perhaps, Akshay Kumar's Gold would have pulled up better numbers if it did not clash with Abraham's movie, whose last movie, Parmanu, also performed well on the box office.

Gold opened to houseful theatres on Wednesday. Reports of all shows being sold out were making the rounds. It wrapped up its opening day with earnings of Rs 25.25 crore, becoming the third highest-opener of the year surpassed only by Sanju and Race 3. On the following day - Thursday - Gold made Rs 8.10 crore, Rs 10.10 crore on Friday, Rs 12.30 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.55 crore on Sunday, and an estimated Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, taking the total India business to Rs 74.25 crore in 6 days.

Akshay Kumar's Gold is estimated to have earned Rs 4.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the collection to approximately Rs 78.75 crore.

Reema Kagti's sports movie revolves around an eccentric Bengali man, Tapan Das, played by Akshay Kumar, who dreams of bagging a gold medal in hockey. His nagging wife, Monobina, is played with aplomb by fresh import from the small screen, Mouni Roy. As the Olympic games of 1948 are announced, Das sets out to form a rag-tag hockey team of novice players to compete for the gold medal.

Along with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy, Gold also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games fame.

Gold received mostly positive reviews, with most critics opining that Gold does not offer anything new that we haven't already seen in Lagaan and Chak de! India. However, Akshay Kumar commands a very strong fandom, who has demonstrated their support for Gold. Another factor working in favour of Gold is its nationalistic fervour and the fact that it was released on August 15.

While it looks like it will survive the weekdays, the upcoming weekend could prove crucial for Gold.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)