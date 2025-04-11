'Good Bad Ugly' box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar's film outdoes 'Vidaamuyarchi', opens at ₹28.50 crore in India

Ajith Kumar's latest film Good Bad Ugly has had a solid opening at the domestic box office. The film raked in a total of around ₹28.50 crore on its first day at the India box office.

The film had an overall occupancy of 79.47 per cent across its Tamil shows on Thursday. Good Bad Ugly's morning shows logged an occupancy of 73.14 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an occupancy of 81.14 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's evening and night shows recorded an overall occupancy of 74.80 per cent and 88.81 per cent, respectively. Its Telugu version, however, saw a modest occupancy of 16.98 per cent on Thursday.

With this, the film's first day collections have surpassed that of Ajith Kumar's previous release Vidaamuyarchi. Vidaamuyarchi raked in a total of ₹26 crore on its first day at the domestic box office.

If the momentum continues, Good Bad Ugly is expected to make strong numbers at the box office on its first weekend.

The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office, with fans excited about Ajith's mass entry, dialogues, song tracks and action sequences. Critics, however, were of the opinion that the film struggled with balancing homage and storytelling.

"‘Good Bad Ugly’ feels staged. All the elevation sequences and the slo-mo shots seem forced, instead of building up the story or the characters. The film is full of references, either to Ajith’s old films or his on-screen persona. Not just him, every other character keeps belting out one dialogue after another," India Today said in its review of the film.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film focuses on a fearless don who tries to change his ruthless ways and move on from his violent past to live peacefully with his family. His dark past, however, continues to haunt him.

Besides Ajith, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram in significant roles. Good Bad Ugly released in theatres worldwide on April 10 in standard and EPIQ formats.