'Good Bad Ugly' box office collection day 4: Ajith Kumar's film crosses ₹150 crore worldwide, becomes highest grossing Tamil film of 2025

Good Bad Ugly, Tamil star Ajith Kumar's latest film after Vidaamuyarchi, has fared exceptionally well at the box office. The latest Ajith film has crossed the ₹150 crore milestone within the first 4 days at the worldwide box office.

Good Bad Ugly made ₹51 crore on its first day, ₹27.50 crore on its second day, ₹36.50 crore on its third day, and around ₹37 crore on its fourth day globally. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection stacked up to ₹152 crore as of its first weekend.

Ajith Kumar's latest has become the third Tamil movie of the year to achieve this feat after Dragon (₹152 crore) and Vidaamuyarchi (₹136 crore), as per media reports. It has beaten the likes of Madha Gadha Raja and Veera Dheera Sooran to achieve this feat.

Back home, the film has seen a steep growth in its box office collections on its first weekend. Good Bad Ugly minted ₹29.25 crore on its opening day at the India box office.

Furthermore, the film went onto make ₹15 crore on its first Friday, ₹19.75 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹20.50 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's total box office collections reached ₹84.50 crore as of its 4th day. Ajith Kumar's latest film is set to cross the ₹100 crore milestone in India soon.

The film's Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 69.13 per cent on Sunday, with the highest occupancy across its evening shows (76.79 per cent). Good Bad Ugly's morning, afternoon, and night shows logged an occupancy of 52.10 per cent, 74.16 per cent, and 73.46 per cent, respectively.

Ajith's latest film is likely to see a further growth in its daily box office collections on Monday due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film focuses on a gangster who is forced to come out of retirement when his family members' safety is threatened.

Besides Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram in significant roles. The film released in theatres alongside Sunny Deol's Jaat on April 10.