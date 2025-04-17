Ajith Kumar's latest film Good Bad Ugly has managed to impress the audiences and AK fans alike due to the lead actor's performance and its action-packed sequences. It is safe to say that the latest Ajith film has struck a pot of gold at the ticket counters.

Good Bad Ugly has minted ₹180 crore within its first 7 days at the worldwide box office. Back home, the film is likely to cross ₹120 crore soon, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film opened at ₹29.25 crore on its first Thursday and went onto rake in ₹15 crore on its first Friday, ₹19.75 crore on its first Saturday, ₹22.3 crore on its first Sunday, ₹15 crore on its first Monday, ₹7 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹5 crore on its first Wednesday.

The film logged an overall 23.50 per cent across its Tamil shows on Wednesday, with its morning shows recording an occupancy of 15.81 per cent. Good Bad Ugly's afternoon, evening, and night shows had an occupancy of 24.09 per cent, 25.87 per cent, and 28.24 per cent, respectively.

With this, Good Bad Ugly has crossed the lifetime business of Ajith's 2022 film Valimai. Valimai made a total of ₹164.5 crore at the worldwide box office and ₹106.51 crore at the India box office.

Meanwhile, the film's digital rights have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix. The film will begin streaming on the OTT platform in the second week of May this year, following a 4-6 week theatrical window, as per media reports.

Good Bad Ugly will be available on the streaming platform in multiple languages with subtitles.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is centered around a gangster who leaves his past to be with his wife and their son but is forced to return to his shady ways to protect his family.

Besides Ajith Kumar, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, Yogi Babu, Tom Chacko, and Tinnu Anand in significant roles. Good Bad Ugly released in theatres worldwide with Sunny Deol-led Jaat on April 10.