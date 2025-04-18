Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar's latest film after Vidaamuyarchi, is refusing to show any signs of slowing down at the ticket counters. The film has neared ₹120 crore as of its eighth day at the India box office.

The film raked in ₹29.25 crore on its opening day at the domestic ticket counters. Good Bad Ugly further went onto mint ₹15 crore on its day 2, ₹19.75 crore on its day 3, ₹22.3 crore on its day 4, ₹15 crore on its day 5, ₹7 crore on its day 6, ₹5.55 crore on its day 7, and around ₹5 crore on its day 8.

With this, the film collected a total of ₹118.85 crore as of its second Thursday at the India box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 22.95 per cent on Thursday, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 13.95 per cent.

At the worldwide box office, the film has become the highest Tamil grosser in 2025. Good Bad Ugly raked in ₹189 crore as of its 7 days.

At this rate, the film is likely to topple the lifetime collections of Ajith's 2023 release Thunivu by its second weekend. Thunivu made a total of ₹121.87 crore at the India box office and ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Ajith's latest film has given stiff competition to Sunny Deol's latest release Jaat. In its first 8 days, Jaat has managed to cross the ₹60 crore mark in India.

The film minted a total of ₹61.50 crore as of its second Thursday and logged an overall 10.66 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film focuses on a reformed gangster who is forced to go back to his ruthless ways after his son gets kidnapped.

Besides Ajith, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Sunil, and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Good Bad Ugly released in theatres worldwide alongside Sunny Deol's Jaat on April 10.