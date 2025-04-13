Good Bad Ugly box office Day 3: ₹77 crore blitz puts Ajith’s film on fast track to ₹100 crore

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is turning out to be more than just a comeback — it’s a full-blown box office rebound. With an estimated ₹18.5 crore haul on Saturday, the film’s total domestic collection now stands at a formidable ₹62.75 crore in just three days, making it the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 so far.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film showed a sharp Saturday surge, earning ₹18.5 crore across all languages, up from ₹15 crore the day before. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the Tamil-language film clocked 55.71% occupancy on Day 3, with evening and night shows driving the uptick — night shows alone saw a whopping 78.99% turnout, surpassing Vijay’s GOAT (77.67%) for the highest night occupancy by a Tamil film this year.

This puts Good Bad Ugly at a three-day domestic total of ₹62.75 crore.



The film has also pulled ahead of Ajith’s earlier release Vidaamuyarchi, which fizzled after a strong start. Where Vidaamuyarchi dropped from ₹25.5 crore on Day 1 to ₹10 crore on Day 2, Good Bad Ugly held steadier — opening at ₹29.25 crore and dropping only to ₹15 crore.

The global numbers reinforce the upward trend. The film grossed ₹77 crore worldwide in its first two days — ₹52 crore from India and ₹25 crore from overseas — and is eyeing a ₹100 crore milestone as early as Day 4. The strong performance is notable given the film’s relatively low marketing push compared to other 2025 tentpoles.

Trade analysts are already comparing the film to biggies like Vijay’s The GOAT and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Veera Dheera Sooran (₹63.45 crore) and Madha Gaja Raja (₹56.15 crore), and could soon challenge Dragon — currently the year’s top Tamil grosser at ₹83.66 crore (domestic).

With no major competition till April 14 — when Nayanthara’s Rakkayie arrives — Good Bad Ugly has a clear runway to extend its box office reign.

With the pace it’s keeping, Ajith could be looking at his biggest hit in years.