Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay-Kareena's film inches closer to Rs 200-crore mark

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's comedy flick 'Good Newwz' has crossed Rs 175 crore mark at the ticket window, so far.

The film has completed two weeks at the box office, and yet its box office collections have remained strong. Good Newwz, on Friday, is going to clash with two big films--Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both the films have A-lister actors.

In Chaapakk, Deepika Padukone has essayed the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whereas in Tanhaji, which is a period-drama, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are coming together on-screen after 12 years.

It is highly anticipated that Good Newwz will be counting its last days at the box office, yet the film has enough potential to achieve the Rs 200 crore milestone even now.

The film released on 27 December 2019 and opened with remarkable box office collection. It had earned Rs 17.56 crore on its first day. By the end of the opening weekend, its collections surged to Rs 65.99 crore. In its first week, Good Newwz minted Rs 127.90 crore. Till now, the film has earned a total of Rs 177.31 crore. Early estimates show Good Newwz has earned roughly Rs 5 crore on its 14th day, taking its total collection to Rs 182 crore in India.

Good Newwz has also earned well in the international market. The Raj Mehta directorial film has raked in $9 million (Rs 64.55 crore) till now. Good Newzz earned $4.31 million in US and Canada; $ 1.44 million in UAE; 1.04 million in the UK and $1.30 million in Australia and New Zealand, reported film analyst Taran Adarsh.

Good Newwz is about two couples trying to get pregnant through In vitro fertilisation method. Things change when two doctors goof up their IVF process.

