Gully Boy box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film eyes strong biz on weekend

After a wonderful opening day at the box office release on Valentine's Day, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy registered a slowdown in business on Friday. Being a working day, the second day took a toll on Gully Boy box office collection. The film collected Rs 13.10 crore on Day 2, a dip in comparison to Rs 19.40 crore reported on Thursday. This took the total box office collection of Gully Boy to Rs 32.50 crore.

Trade analysts expect Gully Boy to pick up pace during the weekend and put a strong show at the box office. "Gully Boy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2... Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]... Strong *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: Rs 32.50 cr. India biz," box office expert Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter feed.

#GullyBoy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2... Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]... Strong *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: 32.50 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

ALSO READ: Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film opens to raving reviews; collects Rs 19.40 crore

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and inspired by rap artists Naezy and Divine, Gully Boy tells the story of the underground rap scene in Mumbai and the artists who are associated with it. The film shows the struggles of Murad, played by Ranveer, as he fights to carve a niche for himself in the hip hop world while keeping up with his day-to-day challenges. Alia Bhatt has been casted opposite Ranveer in the film as Safeena, Murad's feisty girlfriend with her own dreams.

The rest of the cast includes Vivek Raaz as Murad's father Afta Seikh and newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi as his mentor MC Sher.

In her review of Gully Boy for BusinessToday.In, Anwesha Madhukalya writes, "Akhtar and Kagti have made a film for years to come. It does not only shed light on the underground rap scene, but also highlights the stark difference in lifestyle of the rich, middle class and the poor."

ALSO READ: Gully Boy Review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt steal the show in a near-perfect movie

ALSO READ: Tamilrockers leaked Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love full movie online