'Housefull 5' advance booking day 1: Akshay Kumar's film sees muted booking trends, set to beat 'Sky Force' today

Housefull 5, the upcoming comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in leading roles, has seen muted booking trends for its first day. The film sold over 1.1 lakh tickets worth ₹3.37 crore as of 8 am on Thursday.

With this, Housefull 5 is likely to cross the booking numbers of Akshay Kumar's previous release, Sky Force, soon. Sky Force collected ₹3.78 crore in its advance bookings for day 1, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Housefull 5 has already topped the advance booking numbers of his another release this year -- Kesari Chapter 2. Kesari Chapter 2 made ₹1.84 crore in advance booking.

The film raked in the highest numbers in its bookings across Maharashtra (₹1.79 crore), Delhi (₹1.42 crore), Gujarat (₹78.5 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (₹56.09 lakh), and Karnataka (₹45.37 lakh).

The fifth instalment of the blockbuster Housefull franchise is set to get the widest release for the franchise. The film will reportedly be released on over 5,000 screens across India, making it the widest release for Akshay Kumar and any comedy genre film in the country.

Made at a budget of around ₹225 crore, the film is being touted as one of Akshay Kumar's costliest films after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sooryavanshi.

Advertisement

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set aboard a luxury cruise ship where a billionaire is celebrating his 100th birthday and decides to give his inheritance to his 'Jolly'. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever in significant roles.

Housefull 5 is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 6 in two versions -- Housefull A and Housefull B -- each featuring a different climax and murderer. The film will clash with Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life at the box office. Thug Life released in theatres worldwide on June 5.