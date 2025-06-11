'Housefull 5' box office collection day 5: Despite further fall on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar's latest film to soon cross Sky Force's lifetime biz

Housefull 5, the latest comic caper featuring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in significant roles, saw a further fall in its daily business on its first Tuesday.

The film opened at ₹24 crore at the Indian box office on its opening Friday. Housefull 5 further raked in ₹31 crore on its first Saturday, ₹32.5 crore on its first Sunday, ₹13 crore on its first Monday, and around ₹10.75 crore on its first Tuesday.

Advertisement

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹111.25 crore as of its 5th day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Both versions of the film -- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B -- logged a decent theatrical occupancy across their shows on Tuesday.

Housefull 5A's Hindi shows recorded an overall occupancy of 20.66% on Tuesday, with night shows logging the highest occupancy at 30.14%. Housefull 5B's Hindi shows had an overall 12.78% occupancy, with night shows having the highest occupancy at 19.20% on the same day.

Commenting on the film's box office, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "IT'S A CENTURY – 100 NOT OUT... #Housefull5 crosses the ₹ 100 cr mark on the crucial, make-or-break Monday [Day 4]... A super-strong hold on the all-important Monday is a big plus – surpassing the double-digit mark was essential, and the film has delivered.

National chains witnessed good-to-decent momentum, but it's the mass circuits that are driving its business, adding strength to the overall total."

Advertisement

At the domestic box office, the film is likely to soon cross the lifetime numbers of Akshay Kumar's earlier release, Sky Force. During its 4-week-long run at the Indian box office, Sky Force made a total of ₹112.75 crore.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment of the Housefull comedy franchise. The film focuses on several imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire competing for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Dino Morea in significant roles.

Two different versions -- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B -- of the film were released with a different murderer at the end. The film hit theatres worldwide on June 6.