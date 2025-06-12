'Housefull 5' box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's latest film cruises past Sky Force, Sikandar in India

Housefull 5, a slapstick comedy featuring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in leading roles, has had a strong run at the box office since its theatrical release. Akshay Kumar's latest film opened at ₹24 crore on its first Friday at the Indian box office, scoring the third-highest opening for any Bollywood film in 2025.

The film further went on to make ₹31 crore on its first Saturday, ₹32.5 crore on its first Sunday, ₹13 crore on its first Monday, ₹11.25 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹8 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at ₹119.75 crore as of its 6th day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film has cruised past the lifetime India box office collections of Akshay Kumar's previous release, Sky Force, and Salman Khan's last film, Sikandar.

Sky Force made a total of ₹113.62 crore, whereas Sikandar raked in ₹110.36 crore during its lifetime at the domestic box office.

Both versions of Housefull 5 saw a decent occupancy across their shows on Wednesday.

Housefull 5A had an overall occupancy of 13.78% on Wednesday, with night shows logging the highest occupancy at 17.87%. Housefull 5B's shows logged an overall occupancy of 9.50% on the same day, with night shows having the highest occupancy at 13.01%.

Commenting on the film's business so far, film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said that a stable Wednesday and Thursday will set the film up for a strong week 2 at the India box office.

"Stable Wednesday and Thursday will set it up well for Week 2," Tuteja wrote in his post on X.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons, Housefull 5 is the fifth film in the Housefull franchise. The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune.

Besides franchise staples Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever in significant roles.

Housefull 5 released in theatres worldwide on June 6.