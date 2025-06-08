Housefull 5 box office day 2: Akshay Kumar's film leads 2025 with ₹54 cr in 2 days, fastest in franchise history

Housefull 5 stormed past ₹54 crore in just two days, marking the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history and signaling a strong follow-up to Akshay Kumar’s recent comeback hit, Sky Force.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹30 crore net on Saturday — a 25% jump from its ₹24 crore opening day, fueled by the Bakrid holiday and strong urban turnout. With an overall Hindi occupancy of 37.97% on Day 2, Housefull 5 is tracking well ahead of its predecessors.

The opening also places it above Housefull 4’s Day 1 by over 25%, and more than halfway to that film’s ₹200 crore lifetime mark. However, despite the strong revenue, Housefull 5 saw the lowest opening-day footfalls in the franchise at just 11 lakh, reflecting the impact of higher ticket prices and possibly waning mass appeal.

This release continues Akshay Kumar’s tentative return to form. After a string of underperformers like Selfiee (₹17.03 crore) and Mission Raniganj (₹34.17 crore), Sky Force earned ₹75 crore in five days, restoring box office momentum.



Now, with Housefull 5 off to a robust start, Kumar’s commercial credibility is regaining traction — though analysts caution it's too soon to call it a "hit spree."

Franchise-wise, Housefull 5 now holds the record for highest opening day and weekend across all five installments. Yet it must sustain through Sunday and weekdays to be seen as a true box office juggernaut, especially given its big-budget scale.

As of now, Housefull 5 stands as Akshay Kumar’s strongest 2025 opening and a franchise milestone — all eyes are on Sunday to see if it has legs.