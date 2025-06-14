Housefull 5 Day 8 collections: Akshay Kumar’s film dips but crushes 8 major releases in a week

Housefull 5 crossed the ₹200 crore global mark on Day 8 but still lags behind Akshay Kumar’s top box office hits, both in India and worldwide.

On its eighth day, Housefull 5 collected approximately ₹6 crore net in India, pushing its 8-day domestic total to around ₹133 crore, according to Sacnilk. That makes it Akshay Kumar’s 10th highest-grossing film in India, overtaking Rowdy Rathore (₹131 crore).

The film opened strong with ₹24 crore on Day 1 and peaked at ₹32.5 crore on Day 3 before sliding midweek. Its performance dipped through the week, falling to ₹6 crore by Day 8.

Globally, Housefull 5 has reached an estimated ₹204–205 crore in gross earnings, including ₹157–158 crore from India and ₹45 crore from overseas. It now stands as Kumar’s 12th highest worldwide grosser, just surpassing Jolly LLB 2 and Pad Man. It is on track to beat Kesari (₹205.54 crore) and enter his all-time top 10 by the end of the weekend.

Still, Housefull 5 remains behind franchise leader Housefull 4 (₹206 crore India net; ₹291.08 crore worldwide) and hits like Good Newwz (₹311.27 crore worldwide) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (₹316.61 crore).

The film is now the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, trailing Chhaava and Raid 2, and second in the Housefull franchise. It also ranks third among Akshay’s 2025 releases, behind Sky Force and Sikandar, both of which it has now overtaken.

Despite the slide in daily earnings, the film has outpaced recent releases like Mission Impossible 8 (Hindi version), Bhool Chuk Maaf, and Sikandar within its first week.