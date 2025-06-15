Housefull 5 Day 9 collection: With ₹210 cr in hand, Aamir Khan’s film is next test for Akshay Kumar

Housefull 5 raked in ₹8.55–9 crore on its second Saturday, pushing its India net total past ₹141 crore and propelling its global box office past ₹210 crore, according to early estimates.

Bollywood’s comedy juggernaut Housefull 5 continued its winning streak into its second weekend, drawing packed theaters and strong audience momentum. With a Day 9 haul of around ₹8.55–9 crore net, the film’s India net total now stands between ₹141.8 and ₹144.5 crore.

The franchise sequel, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has also achieved a global milestone—crossing ₹200 crore worldwide by Day 8. As of Saturday, Housefull 5’s estimated worldwide gross is between ₹207 and ₹210 crore. This includes approximately ₹160 crore gross from India and ₹42–48 crore from overseas markets.

The film’s strong performance is aided by minimal box office competition. Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, which opened a day earlier, targets a different demographic with its action-drama tone. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is set for a June 20 release, giving Housefull 5 an open runway for another full week.

Trade analysts point to the film’s consistent occupancy and wide appeal across mass circuits as key drivers. “The film's comedy flavor and brand value continue to attract family audiences,” one trade source noted.

As the only major Hindi comedy currently in cinemas, Housefull 5 remains the dominant force at the Indian box office heading into its 10th day.