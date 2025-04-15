'Jaat' box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol's film hit by Monday blues, likely to cross ₹50 crore soon

Sunny Deol's latest film Jaat saw a massive fall in its daily India box office numbers on Monday. After raking in decent numbers on its first weekend, the film's daily box office collection went down to single digits.

The film raked in ₹9.5 crore on its opening day and went onto collect ₹7 crore on its first Friday, ₹9.75 crore on its first Saturday, ₹14 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹7.50 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹47.75 crore as of its fifth day.

At this rate, Jaat is expected to cross the ₹50 crore milestone in India by its first Tuesday. The film had an overall 16.26 per cent occupancy across all its Hindi shows on Monday, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 9.24 per cent.

Jaat's afternoon, evening, and night shows had an overall occupancy of 19.84 per cent, 17.51 per cent, and 18.46 per cent, respectively. At the south centres, the latest Sunny Deol film is facing stiff competition from Thala Ajith's Good Bad Ugly.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Sikandar has been struggling even more at the box office ever since Jaat hit the theatres. The film, which opened at a whopping ₹26 crore, is trending below ₹1 crore over the past 5 days.

Despite this, the film has managed to do a business of ₹109.36 crore during its 16-day run at the India box office. The film's shows had an overall occupancy of 9.19 per cent on Monday.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat focuses on a stranger travelling to a remote coastal village in Andhra Pradesh and his encounter with a local criminal's goons which uncovers the villagers' sufferings.

Besides Sunny Deol, the film stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Babloo Prithveeraj in significant roles. Jaat released in theatres worldwide on April 10.