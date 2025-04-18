Sunny Deol's latest film Jaat has fared decently ever since its release at the domestic box office. The film has managed to ₹60 crore in India at the end of its first week.

Jaat opened at ₹9.5 crore on its opening day and went onto make ₹7 crore on its day 2, ₹9.75 crore on its day 3, ₹14 crore on its day 4, ₹7.25 crore on its day 5, ₹6 crore on its day 6, ₹4 crore on its day 7, and around ₹4 crore on its day 8.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stacked up to ₹61.50 crore on its second Thursday. Jaat had an overall 10.66 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Thursday, with its morning shows having a 5.51 per cent occupancy, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded an overall 10.09 per cent, 10.11 per cent, and 16.94 per cent, respectively.

Sunny Deol's latest film achieved this feat ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar-led Kesari Chapter 2. Kesari Chapter 2 has sold 56,969 tickets worth ₹3 crore as of Thursday morning.

The highest advance booking for the film has been reported from Maharashtra (₹77.81 lakh), Karnataka (₹22.86 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (₹15.37 lakh), Punjab (₹12.95 lakh), Rajasthan (₹10.63 lakh), and Telangana (₹10.26 lakh).

The Akshay Kumar film is likely to attract a decent number of audiences in its first weekend. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will reprise his role in the Jaat 2 -- sequel of Jaat.

Deol shared a poster of Jaat 2 on Instagram and wrote: "Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2". As per this poster, the sequel will also be helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat focuses on a man who chances upon a remote village in Andhra Pradesh and uncovers the villagers' suffering. Besides Sunny Deol, the film features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Babloo Prithveeraj in significant roles.

The film released in theatres alongside Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly on April 10.