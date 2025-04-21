Sunny Deol's latest film Jaat has neared the ₹75 crore mark in India as of its 11th day at the domestic box office. The film made a total of ₹61.65 crore in its first week at the ticket counters. It further went onto rake in ₹4 crore on its second Friday, ₹3.75 crore on its second Saturday, and around ₹5.15 crore on its second Sunday.

With this, the film's total collection stacked up to ₹74.55 crore as of its second Sunday at the India box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Jaat's shows had an overall occupancy of 22.72 per cent on Sunday, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 10.15 per cent. The film's afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded an occupancy of 27.33 per cent, 31.69 per cent, and 21.70 per cent, respectively.

Commenting on the film's box office run so far, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on X (formerly Twitter): "Jaat continues to dominate in mass circuits, and the film is expected to maintain an uninterrupted run in these sections until Raid 2 and The Bhootnii arrive on 1 May."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's latest release Kesari Chapter 2 has had a decent run at the India box office on its first weekend. The film made ₹7.75 crore on its opening day, ₹9.75 crore on its day 2, and around ₹12.25 crore on its day 3.

With this, the film's total box office stood at ₹29.75 crore as of its first weekend at the domestic ticket counters.

Kesari 2's shows had an overall occupancy of 32.23 per cent on Sunday, with its evening shows having the highest occupancy at 43.88 per cent. The film's morning, afternoon, and night shows had an occupancy of 17.28 per cent, 36.60 per cent, and 31.16 per cent, respectively.

Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said: "Coming off the partial holiday of Good Friday, it still grew well on Saturday. On fair value, it's double of Friday, which shows the acceptance it has got from the audience."