Jaat vs Kesari 2: Can Sunny Deol's film recover ₹100 crore ground after Friday dip?

Jaat added ₹4.25 crore (India net) on its second Friday (Day 9), taking its nine-day domestic total to ₹65.90 crore, according to estimates from Sacnilk. The film has not yet breached the ₹100 crore mark, and its growth now hinges on weekend performance amid increased competition.

The release of Kesari Chapter 2 on the same day impacted Jaat's collections. Kesari 2 opened with ₹7.5 crore (India net) on Friday, outperforming Jaat by over ₹3 crore despite being a new release. Trade analysts noted that audience attention and advance bookings shifted notably in favour of the newer title.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Even so, Jaat maintained a reasonable hold, benefiting slightly from the Good Friday holiday. According to trade estimates, the film’s total worldwide gross by Day 9 stands at approximately ₹76 crore, though official global figures for the day are yet to be confirmed.

Here’s a snapshot of Jaat's top-performing days based on Sacnilk’s data:

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹14.00 crore – highest single-day India net

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹9.75 crore – strong weekend surge

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹9.50 crore – solid opening

Day 5 (Monday): ₹7.25 crore – good weekday hold

Day 2 (Friday): ₹7.00 crore – minor dip post-launch

The first weekend marked the peak for Jaat, with Sunday bringing in its best numbers. Since then, collections have gradually slowed, with weekdays posting modest figures. Overseas earnings were also front-loaded during the opening weekend, contributing to early global momentum.

With Kesari 2 now in theatres and drawing strong interest, Jaat’s box office trend will depend on how well it can sustain over the coming weekend. The ₹100 crore milestone remains some distance away.

