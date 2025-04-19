Jaat vs Kesari 2: Can Sunny Deol's film recover ₹100 crore ground after Friday dip?

Jaat added ₹4.25 crore (India net) on its second Friday (Day 9), taking its nine-day domestic total to ₹65.90 crore, according to estimates from Sacnilk. The film has not yet breached the ₹100 crore mark, and its growth now hinges on weekend performance amid increased competition.
The release of Kesari Chapter 2 on the same day impacted Jaat's collections. Kesari 2 opened with ₹7.5 crore (India net) on Friday, outperforming Jaat by over ₹3 crore despite being a new release. Trade analysts noted that audience attention and advance bookings shifted notably in favour of the newer title.
Even so, Jaat maintained a reasonable hold, benefiting slightly from the Good Friday holiday. According to trade estimates, the film’s total worldwide gross by Day 9 stands at approximately ₹76 crore, though official global figures for the day are yet to be confirmed.
Here’s a snapshot of Jaat's top-performing days based on Sacnilk’s data:
With Kesari 2 now in theatres and drawing strong interest, Jaat’s box office trend will depend on how well it can sustain over the coming weekend. The ₹100 crore milestone remains some distance away.