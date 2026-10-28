'Jailer 2' box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth-led crime thriller eyes ₹450 crore in India, becomes Kollywood’s first ₹700-crore worldwide grosser

India Performance

The film’s India collection reached ₹415.65 crore (₹486.50 crore gross) by the end of its second Tuesday. Tamil remains the biggest contributor with ₹289.10 crore net, followed by Telugu at ₹78.90 crore, Hindi at ₹41.40 crore, and Kannada at ₹6.25 crore.

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Weekday Trend

Jailer 2 opened strongly with ₹59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by ₹37.10 crore on Day 2, ₹47.25 crore on Day 3, ₹55.85 crore on Day 4, and ₹42.35 crore on Day 5, before adding ₹46.80 crore on Day 6. The film collected ₹28.15 crore net on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to ₹317.20 crore net.

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After a robust opening week, the film showed the usual post-weekend moderation. The film collection figures show ₹28.15 crore net on Day 8, and ₹14.50 crore on Day 9, before a weekend revival lifted collections to ₹24.15 crore on Day 10 and ₹25.70 crore on Day 11.

Its collections on the 12th day dipped to ₹9.45 crore net, reflecting the return to weekdays. This trend continues on Day 13 with ₹7.50 crore. Even so, the film’s cumulative total remains exceptionally strong for its second week.

Overseas Momentum

The international market has been a major driver of the film’s total. The film recorded overseas earnings of ₹14 crore on Day 11 and ₹2.50 crore on Day 12, taking the final overseas gross after Day 13 overseas tally is ₹257.50 crore.

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With this, Jailer 2 has continued its strong run at the global box office, collecting ₹744 crore worldwide gross in its first 13 days.

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Where Jailer 2 Stands in 2026

Jailer 2 is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 worldwide, according to Sacnilk. With ₹744 crore in global gross after 13 days, it leads the year’s chart ahead of Bollywood’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which has collected ₹576.35 crore worldwide.

The Rajinikanth-starrer is also the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, having overtaken its own predecessor’s era-defining benchmark and become Kollywood’s first ₹700-crore worldwide grosser ahead of 2.0, Leo, the original Jailer, and Coolie.