Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Jailer 2' box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth-led crime thriller eyes ₹450 crore in India, becomes Kollywood’s first ₹700-crore worldwide grosser

'Jailer 2' box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth-led crime thriller eyes ₹450 crore in India, becomes Kollywood’s first ₹700-crore worldwide grosser

The Rajinikanth-starrer is also the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, having overtaken its own predecessor’s era-defining benchmark and become Kollywood’s first ₹700-crore worldwide grosser ahead of 2.0, Leo, the original Jailer, and Coolie.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 9:43 AM IST
'Jailer 2' box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth-led crime thriller eyes ₹450 crore in India, becomes Kollywood’s first ₹700-crore worldwide grosserRajinikanth's Jailer 2 is nearing ₹500 crore in india as five factors fuel box-office run. (Photo credit: Movie poster)

Jailer 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the global box office. Thirteen days into its release, the Rajinikanth-led sequel has maintained a powerful hold across key markets as its worldwide total that has already placed the film among the year’s biggest performers.

The film’s combined earnings from India and overseas continue to climb, and its weekday trend suggests there may still be more milestones within reach. Here is a closer look at how Jailer 2 has performed so far.

Advertisement

India Performance 

The film’s India collection reached ₹415.65 crore (₹486.50 crore gross) by the end of its second Tuesday. Tamil remains the biggest contributor with ₹289.10 crore net, followed by Telugu at ₹78.90 crore, Hindi at ₹41.40 crore, and Kannada at ₹6.25 crore.

DO CHECKOUT: Sanju Samson’s ultimate Rajini fan moment: Cricketer books whole theatre for Jailer 2

Weekday Trend

Jailer 2 opened strongly with ₹59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by ₹37.10 crore on Day 2, ₹47.25 crore on Day 3, ₹55.85 crore on Day 4, and ₹42.35 crore on Day 5, before adding ₹46.80 crore on Day 6. The film collected ₹28.15 crore net on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to ₹317.20 crore net.

Advertisement

After a robust opening week, the film showed the usual post-weekend moderation. The film collection figures show ₹28.15 crore net on Day 8, and ₹14.50 crore on Day 9, before a weekend revival lifted collections to ₹24.15 crore on Day 10 and ₹25.70 crore on Day 11.

Its collections on the 12th day dipped to ₹9.45 crore net, reflecting the return to weekdays. This trend continues on Day 13 with ₹7.50 crore. Even so, the film’s cumulative total remains exceptionally strong for its second week.

Overseas Momentum

The international market has been a major driver of the film’s total. The film recorded overseas earnings of ₹14 crore on Day 11 and ₹2.50 crore on Day 12, taking the final overseas gross after Day 13 overseas tally is ₹257.50 crore.

Advertisement

With this, Jailer 2 has continued its strong run at the global box office, collecting ₹744 crore worldwide gross in its first 13 days.

DON'T MISS: 'Jailer 2' box office collection week 1: Rajinikanth's film tops ₹600 crore worldwide, beats Leo's lifetime biz

Where Jailer 2 Stands in 2026

Jailer 2 is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 worldwide, according to Sacnilk. With ₹744 crore in global gross after 13 days, it leads the year’s chart ahead of Bollywood’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which has collected ₹576.35 crore worldwide.

The Rajinikanth-starrer is also the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, having overtaken its own predecessor’s era-defining benchmark and become Kollywood’s first ₹700-crore worldwide grosser ahead of 2.0, Leo, the original Jailer, and Coolie.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more