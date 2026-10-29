'Jailer 2' box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film tops ₹750 crore worldwide, beats Baahubali’s lifetime biz

The momentum remained robust through the opening weekend. By Day 4, the film collected ₹55.85 crore net in India, pushing the film’s India gross to ₹234.25 crore and India net to ₹199.90 crore in its opening weekend.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Jailer 2' box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth-led crime thriller eyes ₹450 crore in India, becomes Kollywood’s first ₹700-crore worldwide grosser

After the record-setting opening, Jailer 2 entered a more typical second-week pattern. The film collected ₹14.50 crore net on Day 9, ₹24.15 crore net on Day 10, and ₹9.45 crore net on Day 12.

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On Day 13, the film added enough to take its India gross to ₹487.45 crore and India net to ₹416.45 crore. On Day 14 it brought ₹6.55 crore net, lifting the India net total to ₹423.00 crore and the worldwide gross to ₹755.50 crore.

With its India net total now at ₹423 crore, the Rajinikanth-led action entertainer is firmly entrenched among the year’s biggest box-office successes—and its next milestones are already in sight.

Tamil has been the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic total. The film lists Tamil collections at ₹293.62 crore over 15 days, followed by Telugu at ₹80.31 crore, Hindi at ₹42.67 crore, and Kannada at ₹6.45 crore.

DON'T MISS: Who is Rithvik Jyothi Raj? Rajinikanth’s 'grandson' in Jailer 2 is just 13 and runs a coding company

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With this, Jailer 2 has surpassed the lifetime business of S.S. Rajamouli’s 2015 blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning, according to Sacnilk. Jailer 2 has collected ₹423 crore net in India in 15 days, while Baahubali: The Beginning earned around ₹418 crore net domestically over its theatrical run.