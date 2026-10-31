Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Jailer 2' box office collection day 16: As Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana's release date nears, Rajinikanth's film sees dip in daily biz

'Jailer 2' box office collection day 16: As Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana's release date nears, Rajinikanth's film sees dip in daily biz

Even so, the superstar’s film remains a certified blockbuster. The real threat now comes from outside: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s mythological epic Ramayana hits screens on November 5, and trade watchers believe its arrival could trigger a mass exodus of screens away from Jailer 2.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 9:46 AM IST
'Jailer 2' box office collection day 16: As Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana's release date nears, Rajinikanth's film sees dip in daily bizWill Thalaivar’s film hold its ground before the Diwali juggernaut takes over?

Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is still roaring at the box office, but the clock is ticking. Day 16 brought a noticeable dip in daily collections, hinting that the film’s extended theatrical run may be entering its final stretch. Even so, the superstar’s film remains a certified blockbuster.

Advertisement

The real threat now comes from outside: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s mythological epic Ramayana hits screens on November 5, and trade watchers believe its arrival could trigger a mass exodus of screens away from Jailer 2. Will Thalaivar’s film hold its ground before the Diwali juggernaut takes over?

MUST READ | OTT releases this week (October 26- November 1): 'Obsession', 'Baththa', 'Mirzapur The Movie', other releases to watch this weekend

Jailer 2 collection

The film saw a dip of around 12% in its daily business on its third Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Jailer 2 made ₹334.35 crore in its first week at the domestic box office and went onto make ₹95.55 crore in its second week.

Advertisement

The film made ₹5.50 crore on its 16th day at the ticket counters, taking its overall India box office collection to ₹435.40 crore (₹509.45 crore gross). At the overseas box office, the film minted ₹267.50 crore, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹776.95 crore.

DON'T MISS | 'Jailer 2' box office collection week 2: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹800 crore worldwide. Will it be able to cross milestone before 'Ramayana' release?

Ramayana advance booking

With 5 days to go for its release, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana's advance bookings for day 1 continue to remain steady. The epic film's ticket sales have neared ₹20 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film has sold 4.01 lakh tickets worth ₹19.61 crore (₹16.31 crore minus the block seats) across 9,050 shows as of 9 am on Saturday. Of this, the film's Hindi shows logged an advance booking of ₹16.28 crore whereas its Kannada shows recorded ticket sales worth ₹2.56 crore. Ramayana's Telugu and Tamil shows recorded ticket sales worth ₹67.10 lakh and ₹10.51 lakh, respectively.

Advertisement

The top contributors to the film's advance bookings are National Capital Region (₹3.25 crore), Bengaluru (₹3.12 crore), Mumbai (₹2.48 crore), Hyderabad (₹97.59 lakh), and Pune (₹92.13 lakh).

DO CHECKOUT | Inside Ramayana’s VFX universe: How DNEG is building a mythological world for global cinema

Ramayana box office prediction

If the film's advance bookings close between ₹40-45 crore, Ramayana is likely to take an opening of roughly ₹75 crore net in India. If the paid previews happen on November 4, it could add another ₹10-15 crore net, as per trade reports.

Ramayana's release coincides with Diwali festivities since Dhanteras falls on November 6 (Friday), Choti Diwali falls on November 7 (Saturday), and Diwali on November 8 (Sunday) and the days before Diwali are always tricky at the box office. So, the first weekend is expected to end around ₹225-240 crore net.

If the word of mouth is positive, the film is likely to see a jump on Monday and Tuesday due to Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj holidays, which could take the 6-day total to around ₹400 crore net.

ALSO READ | Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' gets U certificate from CBFC, runtime stands at 3 hours 15 minutes

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more