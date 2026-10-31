'Jailer 2' box office collection day 16: As Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana's release date nears, Rajinikanth's film sees dip in daily biz

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Jailer 2 collection

The film saw a dip of around 12% in its daily business on its third Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Jailer 2 made ₹334.35 crore in its first week at the domestic box office and went onto make ₹95.55 crore in its second week.

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The film made ₹5.50 crore on its 16th day at the ticket counters, taking its overall India box office collection to ₹435.40 crore (₹509.45 crore gross). At the overseas box office, the film minted ₹267.50 crore, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹776.95 crore.

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Ramayana advance booking

With 5 days to go for its release, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana's advance bookings for day 1 continue to remain steady. The epic film's ticket sales have neared ₹20 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film has sold 4.01 lakh tickets worth ₹19.61 crore (₹16.31 crore minus the block seats) across 9,050 shows as of 9 am on Saturday. Of this, the film's Hindi shows logged an advance booking of ₹16.28 crore whereas its Kannada shows recorded ticket sales worth ₹2.56 crore. Ramayana's Telugu and Tamil shows recorded ticket sales worth ₹67.10 lakh and ₹10.51 lakh, respectively.

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The top contributors to the film's advance bookings are National Capital Region (₹3.25 crore), Bengaluru (₹3.12 crore), Mumbai (₹2.48 crore), Hyderabad (₹97.59 lakh), and Pune (₹92.13 lakh).

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Ramayana box office prediction

If the film's advance bookings close between ₹40-45 crore, Ramayana is likely to take an opening of roughly ₹75 crore net in India. If the paid previews happen on November 4, it could add another ₹10-15 crore net, as per trade reports.

Ramayana's release coincides with Diwali festivities since Dhanteras falls on November 6 (Friday), Choti Diwali falls on November 7 (Saturday), and Diwali on November 8 (Sunday) and the days before Diwali are always tricky at the box office. So, the first weekend is expected to end around ₹225-240 crore net.

If the word of mouth is positive, the film is likely to see a jump on Monday and Tuesday due to Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj holidays, which could take the 6-day total to around ₹400 crore net.

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