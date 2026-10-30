'Jailer 2' box office collection week 2: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹800 crore worldwide. Will it be able to cross milestone before 'Ramayana' release?

ALSO READ | 'Jailer 2' box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film tops ₹750 crore worldwide, beats Baahubali’s lifetime biz

Jailer 2 box office

As of its first week, Jailer 2 made ₹334.35 crore at the India box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film further went onto make ₹14.50 crore on its second Friday, ₹24.15 crore on its second Saturday, ₹25.70 crore on its second Sunday, ₹9.45 crore on its second Monday, ₹8.30 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹7.20 crore on its second Wednesday, and ₹5.90 crore on its second Thursday.

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The Rajinikanth film's total India net collection stands at ₹429.55 crore as of its week. Jailer 2 further made ₹262.50 crore at the overseas ticket counters, taking its worldwide collection to ₹765.15 crore.

With this, the film is now eyeing the ₹800 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. If Jailer 2 manages to cross the ₹800 crore mark worldwide, it would join the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava (₹807.91 crore), Rishab Shetty-led Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (₹852.36 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal (₹915 crore).

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Ramayana advance booking day 1

Ramayana has crossed $2.5 million (around ₹24 crore) in overseas advance booking despite a restricted booking rollout in India, with North America leading the ticket sales.

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North America has raked in around $1.9 million helped by paid previews for November 4. The UK and Ireland were a distant second with roughly $268,000, followed by Australia and New Zealand at around $248,000.

The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in leading roles, has seen a steady momentum in its advance bookings in India. With 7 days to go for release, Ramayana's ticket sales for first day first shows crossed ₹17 crore in India. Around 3.33 lakh tickets worth ₹17.08 crore (₹14.23 crore minus the block seats) across 6,780 shows have been sold so far, as per Sacnilk.

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