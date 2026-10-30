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'Jailer 2' box office collection week 2: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹800 crore worldwide. Will it be able to cross milestone before 'Ramayana' release?

'Jailer 2' box office collection week 2: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹800 crore worldwide. Will it be able to cross milestone before 'Ramayana' release?

With ₹800 crore firmly in sight, the big question isn’t if it’ll get there — it’s whether it can cross the mark before Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited ‘Ramayana’ storms theatres and steals the spotlight. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 9:17 AM IST
'Jailer 2' box office collection week 2: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹800 crore worldwide. Will it be able to cross milestone before 'Ramayana' release?Can Thalaivar’s jailer pull off one last victory lap before the mythological epic takes over the box office conversation?

Jailer 2 box office: Rajinikanth's latest commercial actioner Jailer 2 has maintained its hold at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The Superstar’s sequel has blazed past ₹760 crore worldwide by the end of week 2, already dethroning ‘2.0’ as the highest-grossing Tamil film ever. With ₹800 crore firmly in sight, the big question isn’t if it’ll get there — it’s whether it can cross the mark before Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited ‘Ramayana’ storms theatres and steals the spotlight.

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As collections cool off in week 3, every crore now counts. Can Thalaivar’s jailer pull off one last victory lap before the mythological epic takes over the box office conversation? Here’s where the numbers stand — and what’s really at stake in this race against the clock.

ALSO READ | 'Jailer 2' box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film tops ₹750 crore worldwide, beats Baahubali’s lifetime biz

Jailer 2 box office

As of its first week, Jailer 2 made ₹334.35 crore at the India box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film further went onto make ₹14.50 crore on its second Friday, ₹24.15 crore on its second Saturday, ₹25.70 crore on its second Sunday, ₹9.45 crore on its second Monday, ₹8.30 crore on its second Tuesday, ₹7.20 crore on its second Wednesday, and ₹5.90 crore on its second Thursday.

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The Rajinikanth film's total India net collection stands at ₹429.55 crore as of its week. Jailer 2 further made ₹262.50 crore at the overseas ticket counters, taking its worldwide collection to ₹765.15 crore.

With this, the film is now eyeing the ₹800 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. If Jailer 2 manages to cross the ₹800 crore mark worldwide, it would join the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava (₹807.91 crore), Rishab Shetty-led Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (₹852.36 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal (₹915 crore).

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Ramayana advance booking day 1

Ramayana has crossed $2.5 million (around ₹24 crore) in overseas advance booking despite a restricted booking rollout in India, with North America leading the ticket sales.

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North America has raked in around $1.9 million helped by paid previews for November 4. The UK and Ireland were a distant second with roughly $268,000, followed by Australia and New Zealand at around $248,000.

The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in leading roles, has seen a steady momentum in its advance bookings in India. With 7 days to go for release, Ramayana's ticket sales for first day first shows crossed ₹17 crore in India. Around 3.33 lakh tickets worth ₹17.08 crore (₹14.23 crore minus the block seats) across 6,780 shows have been sold so far, as per Sacnilk.

DON'T MISS | From ₹9 lakh per episode to ₹4,000 crore: How Ramayana’s budget has evolved from TV to global cinema

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 9:15 AM IST
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