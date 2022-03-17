James Movie Twitter Reaction: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans applaud his last film

Puneeth Rajkumar's last release 'James' hit the theatres today, on the occasion of the late actor's birthday. The action thriller film, which is also the biggest release of Puneeth Rajkumar's career following his death on October 2021, is receiving great response from the audience as well as his fans.
His fans also believe that this movie is extra special to them as it marks a bittersweet experience of watching him one last time on the big screen. Rajkumar's captivating and intense performance, paired with extraordinary dialogue delivery and irresistible on-screen presence is also garnering praises among the audiences.
James is directed and written by Chethan Kumar and is produced by Kishore Pathikonda. The film also marks the second collaboration between Puneeth, Priya and Sarathkumar after 2017’s Raajakumara.
Ramesh Bala, a film trade expert, in a tweet, called James "a perfect celebration of Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar in his all glory.”
While many are celebrating Rajkumar’s last film concerning the departed soul, there are also a few people who are nothing but emotional as they share inspiriting posts on social media platforms.
Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans, who lovingly call him 'Appu', have filled the theatres with the 'Appu, Appu' chanting in the late actor’s respect.
One of Rajkumar’s fans, in a tweet, said, "#James - Tears Rolling Down In Everyone's Eye As We Bid Goodbye To Our Beloved Powerstar #PuneethRajkumar One Last Time In A Full Fledged Movie. What An Emotional Ride This As Been. You Will Always Be In Our Hearts Appu. Happy B'day Karnataka Rathna. Love You Appu #BoloBoloJames.”
Another one of his fans tweeted, “#JamesNo Review… Just Feel the Emotions.”
The same person in another tweet said, "#James2nd Round"
Here are a few more 'James' reactions from Twitter:
