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'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film crosses ₹217 crore globally

'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film crosses ₹217 crore globally

While the Tamil version continues to dominate the box office, the Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions have also contributed to the film's overall earnings

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 11:03 AM IST
'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film crosses ₹217 crore globally Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 4

Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan continued its impressive box office run on its first Sunday, recording its highest single-day collection since release. The H. Vinoth directorial witnessed packed theatres across Tamil Nadu and a strong response in overseas markets, helping it comfortably cross the ₹100 crore mark in India within just four days. With positive word-of-mouth and strong fan support, the film has now emerged as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of 2026.

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READ THIS: Vijay’s last film creates a storm: Fans turn theatres into celebration zones

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan earned an estimated ₹32 crore net in India on Day 4, registering a healthy jump from Saturday's collections. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹124.75 crore. The film opened with ₹42.70 crore on Thursday, followed by ₹21.15 crore on Friday and ₹28.90 crore on Saturday before posting its strongest performance on Sunday. The weekend growth reflects the film's solid word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest, according to Sacnilk.

Worldwide collection 

The Vijay-starrer has also delivered a stellar performance globally. After four days, the film has grossed approximately ₹145.98 crore in India and earned around ₹71.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹217.48 crore. Strong international demand, particularly from the Gulf, North America, Malaysia and Singapore, has played a crucial role in pushing the film past the ₹200 crore milestone within its opening weekend.

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Strong response across markets

While the Tamil version continues to dominate the box office, the Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions have also contributed to the film's overall earnings. Sunday witnessed high occupancy throughout the day, with evening and night shows performing exceptionally well. The film's emotional appeal as Vijay's final full-fledged lead role, combined with its action-packed narrative, has helped maintain excellent momentum at the ticket windows.

ALSO READ: 'Jana Nayagan' movie Twitter review: 'Disappointing farewell to Vijay,' say netizens on Bhagavanth Kesari's remake

Day 5 box office prediction

With the opening weekend now complete, all eyes are on the crucial Monday test. Based on the film's current trend and audience reception, Jana Nayagan is expected to collect ₹15–18 crore net on Day 5. If it maintains this pace, the film's India net collection could comfortably cross ₹140 crore by the end of Monday, setting the stage for a massive first-week total and reinforcing its blockbuster status.

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Published on: Jul 27, 2026 11:03 AM IST
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