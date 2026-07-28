'Jana Nayagan' box office collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film crosses ₹157 crore in India

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues to dominate the box office despite the expected weekday slowdown. After delivering a blockbuster opening weekend, the action drama earned an estimated ₹10.50 crore net on Day 5 (first Monday), according to early estimates by Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately ₹ 157.70 crore in just five days.
The film opened to a phenomenal response on its first day, collecting ₹ 42.70 crore, before adding ₹ 21.15 crore on Day 2. It picked up pace over the weekend with ₹ 28.50 crore on Saturday and a massive ₹ 53.85 crore on Sunday, taking its four-day total past the ₹ 146 crore mark. Although collections dipped on Monday, the film continued to register solid numbers, reflecting strong audience interest.