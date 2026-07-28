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'Jana Nayagan' box office collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film crosses ₹157 crore in India

'Jana Nayagan' box office collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film crosses ₹157 crore in India

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 2:29 PM IST
'Jana Nayagan' box office collection Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film crosses ₹157 crore in IndiaJana Nayagan collection Day 5

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues to dominate the box office despite the expected weekday slowdown. After delivering a blockbuster opening weekend, the action drama earned an estimated ₹10.50 crore net on Day 5 (first Monday), according to early estimates by Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately ₹ 157.70 crore in just five days.

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The film opened to a phenomenal response on its first day, collecting ₹ 42.70 crore, before adding ₹ 21.15 crore on Day 2. It picked up pace over the weekend with ₹ 28.50 crore on Saturday and a massive ₹ 53.85 crore on Sunday, taking its four-day total past the ₹ 146 crore mark. Although collections dipped on Monday, the film continued to register solid numbers, reflecting strong audience interest.

READ THIS: Vijay’s last film creates a storm: Fans turn theatres into celebration zones

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. The film has attracted widespread attention as it is being promoted as Vijay's final film before he steps away from cinema to focus on his political career.

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Apart from its strong domestic performance, Jana Nayagan has also been performing impressively overseas. The film crossed major global milestones during its opening weekend and is expected to comfortably surpass the ₹ 250 crore worldwide gross mark as it continues its theatrical run. Strong collections from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and international markets have contributed significantly to its success.

ALSO READ: 'Jana Nayagan' movie Twitter review: 'Disappointing farewell to Vijay,' say netizens on Bhagavanth Kesari's remake

With no major Tamil release posing immediate competition, trade analysts expect Jana Nayagan to maintain a steady run over the coming weekdays. If the film continues to hold well, it is likely to cross the ₹ 200 crore India net milestone during its first week, further cementing its position as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year and a memorable farewell for Thalapathy Vijay.

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Published on: Jul 28, 2026 2:29 PM IST
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