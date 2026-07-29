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'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 6: Vijay's last film grosses ₹167 crore in India, nears ₹250 crore worldwide

'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 6: Vijay's last film grosses ₹167 crore in India, nears ₹250 crore worldwide

The film, which marks Vijay's final outing before entering full-time politics, has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 12:05 PM IST
'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 6: Vijay's last film grosses ₹167 crore in India, nears ₹250 crore worldwideVijay in Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its impressive run at the Indian box office on Day 6 despite the expected weekday slowdown. The political action thriller, directed by H. Vinoth, added ₹ 8 crore (India net) on its first Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to ₹ 143.40 crore after six days.

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The film, which marks Vijay's final outing before entering full-time politics, has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2026. While collections dipped from the weekend highs, the movie continued to attract audiences across Tamil Nadu and other southern markets, reflecting its strong word-of-mouth and the superstar's massive fan following.

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As per Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has now grossed approximately ₹167.57 crore in India, while its overseas collection stands at ₹78.50 crore, pushing the film's worldwide gross collection to around ₹ 246.07 crore after six days. With the ₹250-crore milestone now within touching distance, the film is expected to cross the mark during its first week in theatres.

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On Day 6, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings. The language-wise breakup saw the Tamil version collect ₹ 6.15 crore, followed by Hindi with ₹ 1.25 crore and Telugu with ₹ 0.60 crore, highlighting the film's dominance in its home market while also maintaining a decent run in dubbed versions.

City occupancy on Day 6 reflected a steady theatrical performance. Chennai registered the highest occupancy at around 34%, remaining the film's strongest market. Coimbatore followed with nearly 27%, while Madurai recorded approximately 26% occupancy. Bengaluru reported close to 18%, Hyderabad hovered around 17%, and Kochi witnessed nearly 15% occupancy across the day. Evening and night shows continued to perform better than morning screenings, indicating sustained audience interest even during the weekdays.

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The film boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, and Bobby Deol takes on the role of the primary antagonist. The supporting cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Nassar, Revathi, Sunil, Reba Monica John, and Nizhalgal Ravi. Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the political action drama features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the film's massive appeal.

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 12:05 PM IST
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