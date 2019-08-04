Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 9: Kangana Ranaut's film earns Rs 33 crore

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest film Judgementall Hai Kya, which hit the screens on July 26, has so far earned Rs 33.02 crore at the box office. The psychological drama film had earned about Rs 21 crore in its first weekend. But, the film had an underwhelming first week at the box office. The film on Monday (Day 4) earnes Rs 2.25 crore, on Tuesday (Day 5) Rs 2.05 crore, on Wednesday (Day 6) Rs 1.86 crore, on Thursday (Day 7) Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 75 lakh on Friday (Day 8). According to early estimates, Judgementall Hai Kya's box office collection on Day 9 (Saturday) stood at around Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1 crore due to the weekend factor.

In its first week the film was competing with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Disney's latest animated film The Lion King. In week 2, the film will face Hollywood biggie Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which, in all likelihood, will dominate the box office. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's film Hobbs & Shaw has become the second-highest Hollywood opener (Rs 13.15 crore) in India after Avengers: The Endgame.

In Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana has played the role of Bobby, a voiceover artist who suffers from acute psychosis. Keshav(Rajkummar Rao) is a tenant in Bobby's house. The film is directed by Prakesh Kovelamudi. Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, the film also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri, Brijendra Kala and Satish Kaushik, in key roles.

