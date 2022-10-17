'Kantara' box office: Rishab Shetty-starrer goes all guns blazing, mints Rs 100 cr globally

Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda-starrer action-thriller Kantara has minted a total of Rs 100 crore in terms of worldwide gross box office collections. Most of this collection has come from its Kannada version and its Telugu and Hindi versions have started to pick up as well, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Bala tweeted, “Massive success for Kantara as it enters the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross club.. Mostly from the Kannada version.. Telugu and Hindi- the box office rampage has just started…”

Kantara IMDb ratings, reviews

Moreover, Kantara has an IMDb rating of 9.4 out of 10 at the time of writing this story. This is much higher than SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR and Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. While RRR has a rating of 8 out of 10, KGF Chapter has a rating of 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

A user wrote on IMDb, “South movies are best now realised why. Great topic, direction and acting… Guys must watch. Goosebumps after watching it. I was unaware who the actor was but after watching I became a fan of his. Must watch!”

Another user noted, “We saw Avatar, Inception, Tenet, etc. but this is beyond cinema. What a great piece of art. We are destroying our nature and in turn nature started asking it back by way of COVID-19 or whatever you remember. We are encroaching on every natural resource to satisfy our needs. This movie is the last warning to all of us who have forgotten our culture.”

Sapthami Gowda and Rishab Shetty on Kantara’s success

Commenting on the overwhelming response to Kantara, actor Sapthami Gowda told India Today, “I think there’s an underlying issue that we’re trying to talk about in the movie, that is you know the human and the encroachment issues but it’s being said in a way that everybody can connect with”. She added the film has all the components that any other film comprises such as love story, humour, conflict, reasoning behind every character and a beautiful climax.

Shetty, on the other hand, did not anticipate the concept of the movie to become such a big hit. Both Gowda and Shetty were in an exclusive interaction with India Today TV’s Akshita Nandagopal.

About Kantara

Kantara focuses on the man vs nature conflict and features Rishab Shetty in a double role. It also has rituals such as Kambala and Bhoota Kola in the backdrop. The film features Shetty as Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva’s father. Kantara also features actors like Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and Manasi Sudhir in significant roles.

Kantara has been produced by KGF producers Hombale Films and has been distributed by AA Films in Hindi, Geetha Arts in Telugu, Prithviraj Productions in Malayalam and Dream Warrior Pictures in Tamil.

