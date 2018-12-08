Kedarnath box office collection Day 1: Sara Ali Khan debut film off to a good start

Kedarnath, the debut film of Sara Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, opened to a healthy start. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial hit theatres on December 7 and opened on 2,000 screens. On its first day at the box office, Kedarnath earned Rs 7.25 crore despite mixed reviews from the critics.

"Kedarnath takes a healthy start... Biz picked up during the course of the day... Sat and Sun biz crucial... Fri Rs 7.25 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter feed.

With 2.0 still going strong at the box office, it will be interesting to see how Kedarnath fares against the Rajinikanth-starrer sci-fi magnum opus during the course of the weekend. Kedarnath has been made on an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.

Kedarnath is a love story in the backdrop of the devastating floods in 2013 which ravaged its namesake shrine town in Uttarakhand. While critics have praised the actors for their acting chops, calling it a terrific debut for Sara Ali Khan, the film has been criticised for having a lacklustre story.

Kedarnath has been making headlines ever since its trailer came out. The film has drawn flak from priests of the shrine town who have likened it to 'love-jihaad' since it tells a love story between Hindu and Muslim characters played by Sushant and Sara.

A ban has been imposed on the screening of "Kedarnath" in seven districts of Uttarakhand by the order of respective district magistrates in view of protests by Hindu outfits. The film has been banned in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora. The Uttarakhand High Court, while dismissing a PIL seeking a ban on Kedarnath on Thursday, had left it to the discretion of the state government and district administrations.