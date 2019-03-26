Kesari Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's periodic drama cruises towards Rs 100-crore club

Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari is sprinting towards Rs 100 club in its first week of release. The periodic-drama was released on March 21 in over 4200 screens worldwide and 3600 screens in India. So far, the box office collection of Kesari is recorded at Rs 86.32 crore in five days and is now expected to hold its own during the week.

In just five days of its release, Kesari has set two benchmarks-biggest opener and highest first weekend collections of 2019.



#Kesari shouldve collected in double digits on Mon... North circuits dominate, driving its biz... Faces more-than-required decline in some circuits... Tue-Thu crucial... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr. Total: 86.32 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2019

Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi has raked in Rs 77.71 crore in its opening weekend and have surpassed Gully Boy's opening weekend box office collections, according to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh.

In addition to this, Akshay has broken his own records with Kesari. The film has become his second biggest opener after Gold, which made Rs 25.25 crore on its first day.

Director Anurag Singh's Kesari minted Rs 21.06 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 16.75 crore, Rs 18.75 crore, Rs 21.5 crore on subsequent days.

Besides, Kesari has already grossed over 100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

According to boxofficeindia.com, Kesari is performing well in North India, especially in Delhi and Punjab circuits. However, in Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh, Kesari has witnessed a decline in its box office collections.

The plot of Kesari delinates how just Sikh 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, led by Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), put up a strong fight against the Afghan soldiers' who attempted to capture Saragarhi in the year 1897.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in significant roles.

